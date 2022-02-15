Valley Hills Funeral Home
Paula Teula Wahsise passed away suddenly February 12, 2022 at home where she resided most of life. She was born March 13, 1961 in Pendleton, OR to Leslie H Wahsise (deceased) and Stella F Thompson. She is survived by her children Victoria Tulee (Ramon), Emily Wahsise (Mike), Jeff B Tulee (Charmaine), and Eric S Tulee, all her grandchildren, Alex Jeffery Tulee. Thomas Tulee, Tyler Tulee, Jacoby Tulee, Eriyanna Tulee, Sisara Tulee, Eric Tulee Jr. and special grandkids she raised Renee Yallup, Victorious Tulee and Isaac Tulee, one great-great-grandson Ivan James George; siblings: brothers Slock I Wash Leslie (Wilma) Wahsise, Samuel Wahsise, Jim (Marti) Wahsise, and Joseph Wahsise, and sisters Janie Wahsise, Grace (Junior) Sweowat, Alice Wahsise, Annie (Randy) Eagle-Claw, Elizabeth (Wes) Williams, and Isabelle (Kenny) Hambly, also numerous nieces and nephews. At her young age she lived many places before making Toppenish her home. She loved playing basketball, softball, pool and stick game; that’s how she met Victor Tulee the father of her children. Was an awesome stick game player and participated throughout WA, OR, and Idaho. She worked as a seasonal firefighter as crew boss for many years, and was a hardworker most of her life. She didn’t have a mean bone in her body, if you were a friend of hers she’d give you 100% in that friendship. She opened her door to all, she had a huge and loving heart, family oriented with no hesitation and be right there if you needed help, and had a smile like no other. Loved her Seahawks. She will be missed and there’s nothing that can replace her. She’s preceded in death by paternal grandparents Sam and Margaret Friedlander, maternal grandparents Sam and Flora Wahsise, her father Leslie H Wahsise, sister Katherine Tulee Wahsise, brother Paul Wahsise, nephews Dustin Wahsise, and Roger Puyette Jr., grandsons Kelly Zick, Steve Bueno III, Jacob Martin, and Nick Martin, granddaughter Regina Martin, Baby Sweowat, and Baby Hannigan. A Dressing will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 1 pm at the Wapato Longhouse with overnight services, burial Wednesday, February 16, 2022 McCoy cemetery.
