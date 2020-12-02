Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Paula Newman Labernik (68), a life-long Yakima resident, left this physical world Monday, November 9, 2020 while surrounded by the love of her family.
Paula was born October 20, 1952, in Yakima to Arthur & Betty (O’Connell) Newman. She attended St. Paul’s Elementary School and graduated from Carroll High School in 1970. After graduation, Paula was an active member of the Bel Canto Choir where her love for singing later led her to become a member of the St. Paul’s Cathedral choir for many years. Paula was a tough lady and that was evident in her career choice; she was a corrections officer for Yakima County Department of Corrections for 23 years before she retired. Paula was a single mother of four angelic children before meeting her partner for life, Rudy Labernik, at P.W.P. (Parents Without Partners). The two married on December 12, 1987 and began to raise their blended family. Paula enjoyed spending time with her grandkids & great-grandkids, a house full of family brought her joy. Whether it was fishing with Rudy or spending time in the mountains, she was satisfied providing she had a good romance novel to read, an ice-cold Diet Coke and the trailer to keep her warm. She also enjoyed trips down the West Coast to visit extended family.
Paula is survived by her husband of 33 years, Rudy Labernik; her four children, Tammy (Jeff) Ryan, Lee (Marilyn) Rothamel, Beth (Gary) King and Erin (Tyler) Lee; her three stepchildren, Joe (Shannon) Labernik, Lisa Dodge and Danielle Collier; fifteen grandchildren, Justin (Nicole), Jocelyn & Jake Ryan; Sierra (Chad) Landman, Ashley & Ethan Rothamel; Alyssea, Alexyss, Nick, Asa & Kinsley; Brody & Colton Lee; Joseph Jr & Katelyn Labernik and four great-grandchildren, Lilly & Ben, Nevaeh and Edison; her sisters Cathy (Jim) Leonard and Mary (Tom) Baker; and several nieces and nephews & their children. Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Betty Newman; sisters Harriet Anne Newman and Lois Irene Newman Rothamel; her stepdaughter Kristine Labernik and grandson Jorden Lee Rothamel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, only immediate family is able to attend the service at the Cathedral. We invite all who wish to attend to do so virtually, via the live-feed offered by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home. The link is available through their website. The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the staff at Cottage in the Meadow, for their care and compassion shown to our mother in her final days. In lieu of flowers, we ask you hug your children and take extra time with your family– tomorrow is not guaranteed. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family for all to attend in Spring or Summer of 2021. Once all details have been finalized, it will be announced early next year.
