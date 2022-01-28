Valley Hills Funeral Home
Paul Wayne Wolf, 79, passed away Friday, January 21st, 2022.
He was born September 13th, 1942 in Arcadia, California.
When he was three years old, he made his journey to Washington State, to the town of Zillah, on Division Road with his parents Frank and Otillia Wandler Wolf, who preceded him in death, along with his brothers Leonard, Clifford, and Evan.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Wally and Betty Wolf, and sister Luella Johnson.
Paul graduated from Zillah High School in 1961.
His interests were FFA, football, and hunting trips. He started working at Burlington Northern Railroad shortly after his graduation. He married Sally Mosset January 21st, 1967. Their four children include son Kelly Hathaway married with four children, daughter Deanna Rebollosa divorced with three children, son Eric Wolf divorced with four children, son Reis, and several great-grandchildren. They enjoyed family fishing trips, family vacations and school events together.
Paul retired from Burlington Northern Railroad in the early ’90s. After his father Frank passed away his mother deeply appreciated Paul’s care and friendship.
His hobbies after retiring were horse racing, making German sausage, making wine, and raising animals, some for FFA and livestock shows. Paul embraced all that life offered. His sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to Doctor Davenport. He worked his hours in Yakima and made it a point to see Paul at home after hours. Thank you, Doctor Davenport.
A celebration of life will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at 11 AM.
