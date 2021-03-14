Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On Thursday, February 11, 2021, Paul Owen Beyersdorf, 79, died at his home on Merritt Island, FL.
Paul was born on September 26, 1941 to Orville and Bernadine (Sheldon) Beyersdorf in Spokane, WA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Beverly Lyson, and brothers, Gary Beyersdorf and Thomas Beyersdorf.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon (Sanislo) Beyersdorf, and his two sons, Michael (Julie) Beyersdorf and James (Harmony) Beyersdorf and six grandchildren, Alexander (Lori) Beyersdorf, Emily Beyersdorf, Katherine Beyersdorf, Colin Beyersdorf, Nathan Beyersdorf, and Evan Beyersdorf, his brother Steven (Sarah) Beyersdorf, sisters in law Dorothy Beyersdorf and Lorraine Beyersdorf, as well as multiple beloved nieces and nephews.
Paul worked at McDonnell Douglas and Boeing for 38 years in the aerospace industry. During his time on earth, he enjoyed reading, golf, volleyball, bowling, playing bridge, and spending time with family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A graveside service will be held at West Hills Memorial Park on Monday, March 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the summer at Sacheen Lake near Newport, Washington. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithanddkeith.com.
