On Friday, August 6th 2021, Paul Harvey Berndt, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away peacefully at the age of 83. Paul was born in Yakima, Washington to Harvey and Edith (Gaudette) Berndt on August 14, 1937. He graduated from Highland High School before attending Washington State University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and played on the WSU basketball team.
After the death of his father, Paul returned to Yakima to become a third generation apple grower. He married Jean Bailey in January of 1961 and they had two sons, Greg and Jeff.
Seeking an occupation with greater personal interaction, he leased his apple orchard and joined the Washington State Patrol as a trooper. He first assignment was in Everett, covering Stevens Pass for 11 years. He went on to be a sergeant in Bellevue and Yakima before finishing his patrol career of 26 years in Bremerton as a lieutenant. While in the patrol, he finished his college degree, graduating from the University of Puget Sound.
After leaving the patrol, he returned to agriculture working for his brother-in-law, Gary Bailey, the managing partner of George Joseph Warehouse. While there he worked with growers, helped manage company orchards and fruit packing operations in the warehouse.
At the age of 75 he started his third career, getting his realtor’s license and selling real estate for Almon Realty, now Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Paul found great pleasure working with both new and old friends and continued this work right up to the time of his death.
In some way, Paul was always involved in sports. Basketball in high school and college, an avid softball player in the city leagues and coaching many youth basketball teams over the years.
He started studying karate in the early 1960’s, ultimately earning his black belt, and remained active in the sport his entire life.
Always very civic minded, Paul served on the school board while living in Monroe, WA and was currently on the board of both Young Life and Safe Yakima.
He was preceded in death by his sister Brenda. He is survived by his wife, Jean, his son Greg, daughter-in-law Dottie and grandchildren Hannah and William of Yakima: his son Jeff, daughter-in-law Ginny and grandchildren Virginia and George of North Carolina: brothers Tom Berndt of Yakima and Steve Berndt of Olympia as well as several nieces and nephews.
A vigil service will be held on Monday August 16th at Keith and Keith Funeral Home at 6:00.
A funeral service will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday, August 17th at St. Paul Catholic Church in Yakima followed by a reception and private graveside services at Terrace Heights Cemetery. If you are unable to physically attend, you may view the service through the following link: https:www.facebook.com/StPaulCathedralYakima. Donations may be made to the Young Life organization or the charity of your choice. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
