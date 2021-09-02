Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
It is with profound sadness that the family of Paul H. Ashley announce his peaceful passing on August 19th, 2021 at the age of 73 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his children: Paul Ryan Ashley, Margaret Anne Ashley, stepson Christopher Raney, and daughter in law Chelsea Ashley, grandchildren: Ryder Carver, Katryn Carver, Dempsy Carver, Ryker Ashley, Rowdy Ashley, Lela Raney, Seth Nielson and his loving girlfriend Linda Marie. Along with his sisters Joanne, Linda and La Shell Ashley; brother Jerry Ashley and numerous other family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Nola Ashley and father Joseph H. Ashley, sisters Evelyn and Barbara; and brothers Lonnie and Dale Ashley.
He moved to Yakima, WA at a young age with his family from Arkansas. He loved working in his orchards and running a successful fruit stand in Naches, WA. He built many connections and found lifelong friends within the fruit industry. Our father was the most generous man and would do anything to help out a family or our friends. He is considered by many as a second dad. He will be truly missed by so many.
A graveside service will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park Friday September 3rd at 2 pm, with a celebration of life to follow at his son Ryan Ashley’s residence, 220 Rosenkrantz Rd., Naches, WA 98947. Services are under the direction of Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home. To leave a memory for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
