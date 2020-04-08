Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Paul Gregory Stelzer, beloved husband and father, passed away at the age of 43. He was born June 15, 1976 in Yakima, WA to the late Greg Stelzer and Janni (Lasater) Stelzer.
In July 2011, he married Michaela (Kylee) Logan Elliott and they settled back home in Yakima, WA where they welcomed two sons, Logan and Liam.
Paul was a devoted husband, father, son and friend. He had a big heart and was proud to have been a part of the second generation of Stelzers to be involved with the YMCA. Both he and his father were board members and Paul played an active role in fundraising for the new YMCA facility. He was very passionate about supporting Camp Dudley.
Paul was a skilled athlete who loved to ski and play tennis and took great pleasure in passing that love of sports on to his two sons. He was passionate about all things with a motor, specifically old cars and motorcycles, loved to build with his hands, and was affectionately known as a “gearhead.”
After earning his bachelor’s degree from Washington State University in 1999, Paul began his accomplished real estate career in Seattle, WA. Paul then moved back to Yakima in 2010 and soon after was very proud to open his own brokerage and real estate company, most recently known as Stelzer Commercial, where his creativeness and business savvy brought together many important projects.
Paul was preceded in death by his father Greg Stelzer and is survived by his wife Kylee and two young sons, Logan and Liam; his mother Janni; his brother David and son William; Rand and Janis Elliott; Ben and Amy Elliott and their daughters, Samantha and Beatrice; Craig and Debbie Johnson and their children, Jeff, Michael and Kelsey.
Due to current events, the Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, possibly in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yakima YMCA or Camp Dudley in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. If you would like to contact the family or share condolences you may do so at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In