Paul Frederick Brunner was born in Yakima, WA on May 22, 1957 and passed away in Pasco, WA on Sunday, July 18, 2021. He was an active member of the community through his work at the Hanford Patrol (retired after 33 years) and the Pasco Police Dept. He headed the Pasco Police reserve for 35 years. He retired from the US Army after 25 years of active and honorable service. He grew up in Yakima, moved to Naches, then White Pass. Paul was a member of a group of 10 year old Buddy Werner ski racers from White Pass ski area that dominated the BW League’s PNW ski races that year. That group included Bruce Bennett, Steve and Phil Mahre. The top 3 places in the slalom and giant slalom races that year went to some mix of those 4 competitors. They continued that trend through the PNSA racing seasons until graduation from Naches High School. He also worked with the ski patrol and other law enforcement agencies. In the late ‘80s he was president of the Board of Pasco Grid Kids football program. He served PT as a Mabton police officer, and as a Yakima Sheriff Reserve deputy. He enjoyed camping with his wife, family, and friends. He loved to go on ocean cruises with his wife, Jeri, and friends. He had an unwavering love and passion for the Seattle Mariners and the Seattle Seahawks. He is a true 12th Man in Heaven now. Paul met the love of his life, Jeri, while serving at the Seneca Army Depot (SEAD). They both served as Military Police there. It was love at first sight and they were married in Hazeldale, WA soon after.
He is survived by his family: Jeri his wife of 42 years, children: Richard Brunner and wife Amanda, Alaina Brunner, and James Brunner and wife Emma, and his 7 grandchildren: Cheyenne, Sierra, Harleigh, Bryson, Chaylyn, Aria, and Trinity. He is also survived by his brothers: Jim Brunner, Peter Brunner and his wife Thi, and his sister and brother in law Dorothy and Fred Stanley, and his niece and 3 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: James Franklin and Mary Louse (Rhodes), and his daughter Mary Louise Brunner.
Paul will be forever missed by his family and many in the community. A Celebration of Life potluck will be held in Pasco, WA on July 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the American Legion Hall, Post 34, 1029 W. Sylvester St. and in Yakima, WA on August 7, 2021 at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church at 11:00 AM at 4105 Richey Road. Interment will be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on August 6, 2021 for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pasco Police Officer’s Association. Einan’s Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
