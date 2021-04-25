Paul Douglas Schmoe, 66, of Yakima, WA passed away on April 16th, 2021.
Paul was born April 22nd, 1954 in Yakima, WA. He graduated from Wapato High School in 1972. He lived and worked his entire life in the Yakima Valley.
He was a kind and loving husband to his wife Rachel, as well as an amazing father to his children David Schmoe (Amy) and Nicole Lenseigne (Michael). He was also blessed with 4 stepchildren, Larry, Clint, Billy and Sara.
He was a Christian man who had a huge heart made of gold. He was a hardworking man that always made time for his family. He enjoyed camping and annual huckleberry picking trips with family and friends. He was a farmer at heart and raised a huge vegetable garden every year. Many enjoyed the benefits of his hard work including the Union Gospel Mission.
Paul also leaves behind 4 brothers, Stan (Sandy), Kevin (Cheryl), Rodney (Hope), and Dave (Sue), brother in-law Lloyd, uncle Jerry, 14 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Myrtle Schmoe.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date.
