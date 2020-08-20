Patty (Patricia) Dilger

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Patty went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on August 15, 2020. Patty was born in Yakima, WA on June 20, 1969 to Anthony and Rosemary Dilger. She grew up in the Yakima area and graduated from Davis High School. After high school Patty went to work for Key Bank for a short time. She then went to work for DSHS and worked there over 15 years. Patty loved God and served him for most of her life. She was a kind, loving, and caring woman. She was a single mother who raised two great sons, Anthony and Brandon. Patty and her sons moved to Moxee about 10 years ago and she lived there until she passed. She made friends easily everywhere she went. She had many friends all over. Her laugh was contagious, and she made people smile all the time.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles. Patty is survived by her two sons, Anthony Dilger of Moxee, and Brandon Dilger of Moxee, two brothers, Rick (Brenda) Dilger of Moxee, and Mike (Karen) Dilger of Yakima, one niece, Bethany (Jeremy) Bertam of Moxee, two great nephews and one great niece.
Patty was loved so much and will be missed deeply.
Viewing is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 pm followed by a Memorial Service on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm, both held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Please send cards to Dilger Family, 105 N. Chinook St., Moxee, WA 98936. The service will be LIVE streamed and is available by clicking on a link under her obituary on our website, www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories can also be shared.
