A “FACE OF AN ANGEL” – Patty Newman – was called home to meet her Lord. Patty Newman, 86, of Yakima died on June 11, 2021. She was born on November 7, 1934, in Hayesville, North Carolina. Patty has lived in the Yakima area since 1959.
Patty graduated from Lincoln High School in Portland, Oregon. In her earlier years, she worked as a phone switchboard operator. She met D. L. Newman in Portland, Oregon and they were married in 1952. They moved to the Yakima area in 1959 and together they raised their eight children. Patty’s biggest and most fulfilling job was raising her eight children. She loved to tell stories of her faith and love for Jesus.
Her gift, she always said, was her ability to write letters and, if you were ever the recipient of one of those letters, you know what a great, uplifting writing gift she had. Patty always said the writing came from God and she just guided the pen. She enjoyed listening to music, talking with her children and grandchildren, and telling them about Jesus. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed the times the family spent together laughing and sharing.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, D. L. Newman, and her daughter, Pam Fox, and her mother.
She is survived by her brother Joe Hoffman (Sandra) of Beaverton, Oregon, and her children – two sons: Ron (Rae Lea) Newman of Tacoma and Tom of Yakima; and six daughters: Connie French of Yakima, Deborah (James) Johnson of Yakima, Kim (Rod) Vanderwood of Lacey, Cindy (Doug) Brower of Yakima and Karen (Rick) Gonsioroski of East Wenatchee; sixteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
We will each remember her in our own special way, but we will all remember her most for her radiant smile like an “Angel” and her snow-white beautiful hair.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Per the family’s request, masks will be encouraged and required. The Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Patty’s obituary on our website www.shawandsons.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
