Patrick, “Pat,” Kenneth Underwood, age 46, unexpectedly passed away on March 13, 2021, while in his Spokane residence. He was born on November 28, 1974, in Sunnyside, Washington, where he graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1993, before earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Central Washington University in 1998 and a master’s degree in inorganic chemistry in 2001 from The Ohio State University.
A lover of science and technology, Pat spent one year as a research chemist for BASF, before flourishing in his career at Honeywell in Spokane. He was employed there for 18 years, beginning as a process engineer in 2002, and worked to his most recent position as the senior research and development manager beginning in 2015, where remained until his death.
Pat was beloved as a son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was charismatic, loved to tell stories and had a laugh that lit up the room. Pat will be missed by so many where he never failed to put a smile on the faces of family and friends and was always the first pull a prank to get a rise or laugh. Those that knew him will cherish his memory and continue to share his stories forever.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Underwood. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Underwood; sister, Kathryn Underwood Newquist; former wife, Jennifer Underwood Hanson; former brother in-law, Jason Newquist; and three nephews, Taylor, Carson and Mitchel Newquist. A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held in Spokane later in May. Rest in peace Patriko, we all love you.
