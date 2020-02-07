Patrick “Pat” John Burton, born February 6, 1962, joined his angels in heaven on January 22, 2020. Pat was born and raised in Yakima and owned several businesses throughout his life. He spent the majority of his adult life as a carpenter by trade, working for Dick Huber Construction, for which he remodeled existing homes and built new homes. Pat was a man who kept his circle small, but was fiercely protective of and loyal to those who he let in. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Shelley Burton, and their children and grandchildren: Tim & Jamie Whittlesey, granddaughters: Addilyn & Tinley; Briauna & Shawn Marquis, grandchildren: Kiley, Jaxon and Piper, La Tisha & Craig Neifert, granddaughter: Cheyenne; his mother Judy, and sisters Angie and Kathy and his uncles Bob and Vernon Burton. Pat loved life and lived it to the fullest. Pat is preceded in death by his dad Oscar Burton, all his grandparents, most of his aunts and uncles and several cousins. Pat will forever be in our hearts!
