Patrick McCarthy

Patrick Joseph McCarthy was born September 26th, 1947 in Helena, MT to the late Jack & Mary (Sladich) McCarthy. He died Friday, May 13th, 2022 at home in Yakima, WA where he was a longtime resident.
Pat graduated from Cathedral High School in Helena in 1966 and went on to earn a B.S. in Finance from the University of Montana in 1970. He met his wife, Kathleen (Foley) McCarthy, in kindergarten at St. Helena’s, and they began dating in grade school and continued throughout much of high school. Kathy attended Gonzaga University, and Pat regularly hitchhiked from Missoula to Spokane to see her, which is when he also fell in love with Gonzaga Basketball.
Pat and Kathy married in 1969 and lived in Missoula, MT before creating a home in Sunnyside, WA where they welcomed children, Kevin Patrick, and Kara Kathleen. Pat was as proud as fathers come, and offered his children numerous gifts, not the least of which was his unwavering devotion. Pat’s ear was always available to his kids—whether on the phone or during long car rides—and he never failed to show up with fatherly advice when they needed him.
To know Pat was to know kindness, compassion, community, service above self and a generous heart that cared for all around him. Coming from a large family, there was always room for one more seat at the table as far as Pat was concerned. While Pat had his own children and large family, he also regularly extended his enormous heart to neighbors, friends, and even friends of friends.
Pat worked in finance and manufacturing beginning in 1970 and had a fulfilling career until he retired in 2013. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and was a member of Yakima Downtown Rotary and Yakima Country Club. He was President of Sunnyside Youth Athletic and served on Sunnyside’s School Board. Pat was a founding member of The First Tee of Yakima, a program that took two of his favorite things–golf and kids–and put them together. Through The First Tee, kids were not only introduced to the game of golf, but they also learned life skills such as patience, kindness, and respect. Pat met everyone with warmth, compassion, and humility and loved instilling in kids the understanding that someone you play a round of golf with now might be the same person you meet in a board room later.
Pat’s greatest joys in life were spending time with his family and friends. He loved his Newstead golf group, Thursday beers with friends, and investment clubs with his guys in both Sunnyside and Yakima. He played an occasional game of Dominos with Kathy, the love of his life.
Pat loved sports and sharing a game with family was something he always made time for. He was a lifelong supporter of UM Grizzly Athletics and held season football tickets for twenty years. Distance was no match for love, and Pat regularly drove to Missoula to catch a game with Kara. Pat also loved North Dame football and Gonzaga basketball, but nothing compared to watching his two grandchildren, Colin and Meghan play sports, and he thought nothing of driving 4 hours to cheer them on in Bellingham.
Another legacy Pat leaves was introducing Kevin and Kara to his favorite sports, golf and skiing. Pat never met a golf course where he wouldn’t swing a club, but his favorite courses were the ones where he played with Kevin. Their favorite times playing golf were with family at Old Works in Anaconda, Montana, where Pat’s parents were from. Pat and Kara bonded on the ski slopes and had cherished conversations on chair lifts in Washington, Montana, Austria, and Italy, always ending their ski days with a cold beer, or three! 2022 marked the year Pat finally earned free skiing at White Pass, his home mountain, and he closed out this season on May 1st.
Lifelong travel companions, Pat and Kathy enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii and skiing all over Europe with childhood friends. Montanans through and through, it was Pat and Kathy’s lifelong dream to spend summers in their home state. They fulfilled their dream and bought a place in Bigfork, where they spent twenty summers golfing, kayaking, attending concerts and plays, making new friends, and exploring beaches around Flathead Lake where Kathy read and Pat happily snoozed.
Pat and Kathy’s wish was to pass on the love of exploration to their grandchildren, and in 2019 they took Colin and Meghan to New York and Washington D.C., where they saw Hamilton on Broadway, toured NYC on bikes, ate their hearts out, shopped until they dropped, and visited numerous museums and historic sites.
There are 74 McCarthys in the three living generations, and they had yearly reunions at Fairmont Hot Springs, where they nearly took over the whole place. Family, tradition, and engaging with all the generations were important to Pat, and he’s the first after his parents to leave us. It’s an understatement to say that he will be missed beyond belief.
Pat is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Kathy, beloved son, Kevin (Joan) of Bellingham, WA, adored daughter, Kara of Seattle, WA, his cherished grandchildren Colin Patrick and Meghan Kathryn, his five siblings Marianne (Bob) Patnode of Yakima, WA, Mike (Vicki) McCarthy of Billings, MT, Kathleen (John) Hedge of Billings, MT, Maureen (Loren) Oelkers of Helena, MT, Louellen (Mike) Crennan of Medford, OR, his 12 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Wherever you go and Whatever you do, May the luck of the IRISH be there with you.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The First Tee of Central Washington or Catholic Charities of Central Washington can be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
A Rosary is scheduled for Monday, May 23rd at 5:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 24th at 10:30 am at Holy Family Catholic Church. A Reception will follow at the Yakima Country Club.
