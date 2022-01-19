Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Patrick L. Ridley, 75, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, January 14, 2022. He was born in Yakima, WA to Neil and Mary Jane Ridley, and attended West Valley High School. He married Karen Lorenzen on July 21, 2000, after being lifelong friends. Patrick owned a painting business for over 20 years, and up until his death, he volunteered at Yakima Valley Pet Rescue. He was a pet lover until the end, having his own two dogs, Max and Scruffy. As a member of the coffee club for over 30 years, his presence will be greatly missed. Pat’s friends were a meaningful and important part of his life. He was always willing to help anyone anywhere that was in need. Pat liked to keep it on the low, not a big deal, he felt it was his place to be there for others.
Pat is survived by his wife, Karen Ridley, his children Rebecca Klieman, Chadwick Ridley (Sally), Paula Ridley (Marc), Gary Lorenzen, Kristen Van Kleeck (Timothy), and Stephanie Vasquez (Anthony), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his sister, Jill Ridley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Neil and Mary Jane Ridley and stepson, Jeffrey Lorenzen.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yakima Valley Pet Rescue and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in