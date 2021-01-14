Patrick Justin Crabtree passed away suddenly January 7, 2021 at his home in Yakima, Washington at the age of 64. Born in Arkansas City, Kansas on February 16, 1956, a birth date he shared with his two oldest sisters (different years).
Pat was the 4th of 7 children and the first boy in the family. The family moved to Zillah, Washington in 1957. Pat attended Zillah elementary, but then was sentenced to several years at St. Paul’s Parochial School in Yakima. He had many stories and encounters with Mother Superior while attending “The Pink Prison.” The family later moved to Yakima, in the area of McKinley Elementary. Pat attended McKinley Elementary starting in the 4th grade. Then attended Franklin Jr. High for 1 year and moved to Lewis and Clark Jr. High for the remainder of jr. high where he met several lifelong friends: Richard Naught, Gary Fortier and Mark Young, “The 4 Musketeers.” He was a proud A.C. Davis High School graduate class of 1974. He then joined the U.S. Coast Guard.
While on USCGC BIBB he traveled to Bermuda, Lisbon, Rota Naval Station and Barcelona, Spain and a side trip to Naples, Italy. Then went to Point Richmond in Anacortes, WA, and “puttered” around the north sound for a while. Then on to USCGC Polar Star in Seattle and travelled to Wellington, New Zealand and McMurdo Station, Antarctica. And was honorably discharged from the US Coast Guard.
In 1979 Pat started a lifelong career at John I. Haas hop extract plant as a CO2 Technician. He made many great friends there and entertained them as well with his humor and wit. He had a brief hiatus in 1986 when he was in an accident on his beloved Harley-Davidson that resulted in a spiral fracture in his lower leg that resulted in a lifelong limp. He went back to work for Haas until his demise, a total of 40 years.
As mentioned above Pat was an avid Harley-Davidson fan. And he looked the part – over 6’4” and big as a bear in a leather jacket. But what a gentle giant and a heart just as big as Texas.
Pat was an avid hunter and collector of firearms. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent many seasons hunting with his Dad when he was younger and later on with his Uncle Ed.
His life changed forever on September 8, 1966, the first airing of Star Trek. The whole story and the space adventures spoke to him somehow. I swear he knew Klingon. He was an original Trekkie and left behind many Star Trek related items.
Pat is survived by his mother, Betty Crabtree (soon to be 100 years old the week after Pat’s birthday) formerly of Yakima, now Waitsburg, WA, sisters Frances Crabtree Birdsong, Gloria Crabtree Hill, both Ellensburg, WA, Cathy Crabtree Lambert (Ed), Waitsburg, WA, Cis Crabtree Patnode (Gene), Yakima, WA, Chris Crabtree (Victoria), Snohomish, WA, and Joby Crabtree, Ellensburg, WA; his longtime fiance and love of his life Donella McCormick of Wenatchee, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Michael Miley Ray Crabtree. We miss you bro.
There will be no memorial service. Memorial contributions are suggested in Pat’s honor to the NRA.
A special thanks to the law enforcement officers and responders to Pat’s unfortunate situation and to Brookside Funeral Home especially to Jamon Mohler and his father, for going above and beyond in caring for Pat.
