Patrick Charles Mahre of Wapato, 60, passed away on Aug. 10th, 2020 of pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his family and friend, Jeff Bos, at the time of his death. Pat was diagnosed on July 2nd and died in Virginia Mason Hospital on Aug. 10th. Patrick was born on Dec. 30, 1958, his parents’ 6th anniversary.
Patrick is survived by his wife and partner, Julie Calhoun Mahre, son Colby Mathias Mahre (Christina), daughter Charley Amanda Mahre, the mother of his beloved granddaughters, Maddison Elizabeth Mahre Bachmeier, and Riley Isabella Bachmeier, and daughter Kelly Christina Mahre, his devoted rock and skiing partner. Pat is also survived by his parents, Fred and Helen Mahre of Wapato, Pat’s sister, Terra Mahre (Ron), and her children, nephew Kyle Mahre and niece Bethany Mahre. He is also survived by his nephew and skiing buddy, Jeb Stuart Mahre, along with many other cousins, nephews, nieces, and countless friends.
Fortunately, many cousins spent summers on the Mahre Ranch working alongside Pat, including Tim and Jim Collins, and foster brothers Hector and Octavio Delgado.
Patrick was preceded in death by his sister, Gretchen Annette Mahre, his brother, Rick Mahre, Pat’s sister in law Mary Jane Calhoun, and his brothers in law, Roger Calhoun and Ron Calhoun.
Pat’s best loved activities included motocross #57, Renegade Raceway, the Seattle Seahawks, and snow skiing. Pat loved his years giving ski instruction at White Pass, and he was pleased he could still ski on the Big Hill at age 60.
His time was too short on this Earth to complete his bucket list, but Pat worked his dream job, farming most of his life, and he also enjoyed his second career as a Fruit Crop Adjuster at R.C.I.S., creating many lifelong friendships.
Pat always loved a party, and there will be one when the current restrictions on group size are lifted. A big virtual hug to you until then.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society.
“Hawk ‘n’ Roll”
