Patrick Allan McFadden passed away peacefully on October 20, 2021. Pat was born November 28, 1960 in Renton, WA to Richard McFadden and Lois Kissick. He attended Eisenhower High School then went into construction for many years before becoming a chef.
He was the best at humming and rocking his grandbabies to sleep. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family and best buddy Chris every chance he had. He treasured the special father and son fishing trips to Alaska he took with his dad.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years Leslie, his children Crissy, Randi (Mike), Jeff (Bryna), Jayson (Jessica), and Danielle (Juan), his stepmother Bobbie, brother Brian, step sister Jeri and 13 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Lois, his brother David and Uncle Allan.
Pat lived his life to the fullest. He would always say “I ain’t here for a long time, I’m here for a good time!”
Family will be doing a Celebration of Life in the Spring/Summer to honor his wishes. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
