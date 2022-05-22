October 7, 1949 - April 26, 2022
In loving memory: Patricia Ybarra Ibatuan (Paz), October 7, 1949 – April 26, 2022.
Our beloved Patricia Ybarra Ibatuan (Paz) was born October 7, 1949 in Yakima, Washington to Juan Ybarra of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and Bertha Gallegos Ybarra of Walsonburg, Colorado.
Patricia grew up in Wapato, Washington and then moved to Seattle where she graduated from Cleveland High School in 1968. She returned to the Yakima Valley after her marriage to Charles Ibatuan to raise her three sons, Juan, Chuck and Joe. After working as a teachers’ aide, she was given a full scholarship to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Heritage University. Studying hard with three young kids at home and working full-time, she graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1992.
Patricia then taught elementary school at Barge Lincoln Elementary and Garfield Elementary until her retirement in 2016, with a hiatus of a few years to work for an educational consulting firm based in Vancouver, WA, where she developed bilingual curriculum for school districts across the United States.
Patricia carried the legacy of her mother Bertha by embracing friends and colleagues as her extended “family.” She loved to tell stories and had a talent for appreciating everyone she knew despite differences in opinion. She was a woman of faith; she encouraged family to “Praise God” and to trust the Lord in all situations. She enjoyed countless trips to Portland, San Diego, and Chicago to spend time with her grandchildren and family.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents as well as her siblings Ernestine, Virginia, Ruben, Sam, Ramona, Daniel, Mary Christina, John, Mary Ann, Helen Lorraine, and her first husband Charles Ibatuan. She is survived by her siblings Frank Ybarra, Eleanor Egley, Louise Tabayoyon, her three children Juan (Jason), Charles II (Antonieta), and Joe (Katie), four grandchildren Charles III, Beatriz, Annabel and Mercer, and several admiring cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A memorial will be scheduled for Summer 2022.
