Our Mother and Grandmother Patricia Williams of Tieton, WA passed away into the loving arms of Lord Jesus on June 18th, 2020. Mom was born on 02/27/1932 in Yakima, WA to James & Elizabeth (Brannon) Bateman. Mom was their only child. She graduated from Highland High School in 1950. She then moved to Seattle, WA to begin nurses training at Virginia Mason Hospital. She was well on her way of fulfilling her dream of becoming an RN when she was forced to give up her career. She suffered a serious back injury on the job. While in nurses training, Mom married and from that marriage 4 children were born: Lonna, Jim, Joan & Mark. The marriage ended and mom moved back to Tieton to raise her family. Mom like many women of her era was a woman of many talents. She ran the household, was an excellent seamstress and a very good cook. She didn’t consider herself a fancy cook but a cook who could make a great meal out of very few ingredients. Homemade bread and cinnamon rolls most every weekend not only filled our senses with the wonderful smell but also filled our tummies. Mom was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Cowiche, WA. She was one of the starting members in that church. She also found time for PTA, Tieton Matronettes and Camp Fire Girls. Our dear Mom & Grandmother will be dearly missed. Our souls know she is at peace. Mom leaves behind her daughter Joan, her sons Jim (Linda) & Mark (Jackie) and the light of her life, her granddaughter Lexie. She was preceded in death by her parents James & Elizabeth Bateman and daughter Lonna Marie Marshall. Keith and Keith Funeral home is caring for the family.
