On 04/20/2020 Patricia Veach, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 83 from Covid-19 at Garden Village with her granddaughter Autum by her side.
She never missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune (even though she never solved a puzzle). She loved ice cream. She wore Red Door by Elizabeth Arden. She loved car rides, and Folgers coffee.
Above all, she enjoyed and loved most, her family.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years Gerald Veach; her 3 children, Debbie, Jeff and Gary Jr., and numerous grandkids and great-grandkids.
Her wisdom, humor, tenderness, compassion, patience and love will be forever missed. After her, the mold was indeed broken.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In