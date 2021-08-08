Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Patricia Tansey Hanratty passed away peacefully and went home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, with her family at her side. Patricia was born to Clifford and Andree Collins on August 16, 1943, in Goldendale, WA. Patty had a blessed childhood. She was raised on a very well-known farm outside of Centerville, WA.
Patty graduated high school from Goldendale in 1961 and then attended “Charm Beauty School” in Yakima where she would also graduate and become a very successful hairdresser. While living in Yakima, she would meet and fall in love with the love of her life, Mike Hanratty. They would soon become married in 1964 and raise four wonderful children. Dad was mom’s everything and vice versa.
Married for 57 years together and rarely spent time apart. Mom loved planting flowers and doing things in her yard. Her yard was proof of that as it was always beautiful. Mom also loved ceramics. She joined a ceramics class called Ann’s Ceramics and she would attend every Tuesday night. She became to be an expert in ceramics. So much so that she bought Ann out when she sold the business and ran it out of her own garage.
Later in life, Patty worked for Jack Frost Fruit Co., spending 25 years there. She then went to work for Fred Meyer for 25 more years where she would eventually retire.
Patty was afforded the luxury to get to travel around the world with her best friend, her husband, seeing places and visiting countries that others get to only dream about, making lots of memories.
Mom was a wonderful mother to all of us kids. We’re not sure what we’re going to do without her here.
Patty is survived by her four children. Daughters, Sherril (Jeff) Wright, Kristin McKinley and Nicole Volland, and son, Michael (Darcie) Hanratty of Yakima, grandchildren, Madison, Jaden, Davie, and Rain McKinley, AJ and Brandon (Britney) Rose, Halee and Justin Volland, and Hollie and Hunter Hanratty, as well as many great grandkids and nieces. Patty is preceded in death by her mother Andree and father Clifford Collins, her sibling, Virginia (Punky) Collins, as well as her half-sister, Maggie.
She will be missed and loved very much but never forgotten.
Visitation is planned for Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 9:00-10:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936), followed by a Graveside Service at Tahoma Cemetery at 11:00 am. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
