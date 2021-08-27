On Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Sutterlict Homestead in Medicine Valley, our beloved mother, sister, grandma, aunt and friend, Patricia (Sutterlict) Isadore, was called home to those she missed. Mom fought a long battle and those that knew her stubbornness knew she did her best in all she could. Mom met the love of her life Atwy Donald Isadore, Sr. and they married in 1971 at the White Swan Log Church. She worked many years at YN CHR. Through their marriage 2 sons were born, Donald Isadore, Jr and Atwy Ivan Isadore, Sr.
Her all time favorite was traveling to Muckleshoot Bingo and as many casinos she could. All the yearly elder events, where she connected with many family and friends. Traveling to the mountains, river and grandchildren's sporting events and watching the Seattle Seahawks. She enjoyed listening to oldies, but her all time favorite was Tina Turner.
Mom was the 4th oldest out of 13 siblings of Benedict Sutterlict, Sr. and Maisie (Wheeler) Sutterlict.
She leaves behind son Donald Isadore, Jr.; his children, her grandchildren — Ian, Sr., Doniashay, Tehya, Franceen, Donald III, Henry and Inez; great Grandson Wiyapnit; Irene, son-in-law Sal Sanchez-Hernandez, and great-granddaughters Nalah and Tracy; Deanna Mae, son-in-law Bubba; great-grandchildren Rachel and Aswan; Wyatt Isadore; and sister-in-law Barbara Isadore.
Survived by siblings: Carl, Gene, Diane, Connie, Bonnie, Ernie, Levi and Kelly. Preceded by mother Maisie, father Benedict, Sr., father-in-law Raymond Isadore, mother-in-law Inez (Bill) Isadore; brothers — Benedict, Jr., Steven and Delbert Wheeler; and sister — Carol.
Mom has lived a happy life throughout her last 69 years. She will be missed by many. Love you…
