Patricia Rose Fredricks, 94, of Grandview, Washington passed away March 27, 2022.
Patricia was born November 22, 1927 in Sunnyside, Washington, the only daughter of Lee and Goldie Rowan. The family established the Rowan Shoe Store that was a fixture in Sunnyside Downtown for several decades. Pat attended Sunnyside High School and continued her education at Washington State College and Central Washington College of Education, earning bachelor degrees in Home Economics and Education.
She met Claude Fredricks in primary school and they were married in 1951, moving to Grandview in 1955 where they raised sons Richard and Ronald. She was deeply involved in church activities and remained an active member of the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church throughout the latter years of her life.
Patricia will be loved and missed by her surviving husband of 72 years, Claude; son Ronald; and grandsons Kevin and Michiru.
No services will be held, a Celebration of Life will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.
