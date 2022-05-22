Smith Funeral Home
Patricia Rae Werst was born January 8, 1952, number 6 of the “Werst” kids, and passed away April 22, 2022, in Prosser, Washington. Born in Prosser, raised in Grandview, she graduated with the class of 1970. She worked in retail many years and retired from the Costco Distribution Center in Sumner, Washington.
Pat enjoyed gardening, growing beautiful flowers and colorful vegetables — enough to share with everyone. Purple was always her favorite. She was skilled at crossword puzzles, completing them in ink. With Pat’s love of fishing, she often was the only lady on the charter boat, out-catching them all many times. Her prized catch was a 5-foot, 100-pound sturgeon.
Her beautiful Bengal cats Nipper and Tucker (Nip & Tuck) were always vying for her touch and a scratch behind the ears. Auntie Pat’s nieces and nephews were her pride and joy, she considered them “her” children.
Pat Werst was preceded in death by her parents Gwen and Tom Werst, brother Jim Werst and nephew Jason Werst. She is survived by her sisters Echo Werst and Joan (Gary) Niemeyer; her brothers Bill (Linda) Werst, Ken Werst, and Tom Werst, and her uncle Monte Werst. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life with a light lunch will be held Saturday, June 4th, 2022, 1:00 pm, at the home of Gary and Joan Niemeyer, 222 Emick Lane, Prosser Washington 99350 Additional parking on Nunn Road.
