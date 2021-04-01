Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Patricia R. Miller, 81, of Puyallup, died Monday, March 29, 2021 in Tacoma General Hospital. She was born May 21, 1939 to J.W. and Theda P. DeVaney, and was married for 50 years to Jim Miller. Patricia was an avid seamstress at her Alterations Shoppe in Yakima before moving in 2005. She was a member of the Apostolic Faith Church and enjoyed her family, cooking, plants, butterflies, and feeding birds. She is survived by 3 daughters, Karen (Tom) Beckworth, Linda (Brad) Bolte, and Kathy (Vern) Bolte, 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Jim DeVaney. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday. April 2, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In