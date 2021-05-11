Patricia (Patty) Baldwin Stanton

Valley Hills Funeral Home
First born of Gerald (Shug) and Marjorie Baldwin entered the world one Christmas Eve 1932, followed by three sisters and three brothers born at home in Granger, WA. She attended all twelve years of school there.
In 1952 she married Robert Stanton and during the 8 years, Robert was in the Air Force, they had three children, Gail (Allan) Knox, Dale (Bud) (Judy) Stanton and Patty Johnson, which resulted in six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Patty was a talented musician and gifted singer though modest and avoiding the spotlight she certainly deserved it. Along with her husband they played music throughout the Yakima Valley for more than half of their 68 year marriage.
She is survived by her husband and two sisters, a brother and all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 9 am, with a graveside service to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens at 10 am.
