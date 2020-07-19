On June 25, 2020, Patricia “Pat” Fitchett peacefully passed away at home after a brief illness. She was 78 years old.
Pat was born in Pratt, Kansas on July 16, 1941, to John and Mamie (Rogers) Gaddis. The family moved to Oregon in 1945.
Pat would say her “best life” began November 10, 1961, when she married Cecil “Buck” Fitchett in Powell Butte, Oregon. The couple had two children: a son, Brian, and a daughter, Brenda. The first years of their marriage were spent traveling the Pacific Northwest as Cecil worked on many road construction projects. In 1969, the family settled in Yakima, Washington. Cecil worked with his parents at Cecil’s Auto Salvage. In 1987, Cecil and Pat ran their own business, Buck’s Auto Wrecking, until they retired in 2005.
Pat’s greatest joy was her family. She avidly volunteered at all of the kid’s schools. She baked and decorated cakes for all holidays and special occasions. Pat was so excited to be a grandmother and helped both of her kids navigate parenthood, and she was equally elated when her granddaughter Leslie had children of her own. We always knew we could rely on her to pick up the grandkids and watch them. They had many fun filled “sleep overs.”
She was purely selfless and exceptionally caring. She put everyone’s needs before her own. She was an extroverted introvert, a great baker, and a strong matriarch who brought us together. She will truly be missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John W. Gaddis and Mamie B. Sanders; husband, Cecil “Buck” Fitchett; a brother, Lloyd “Kenny” Gaddis; and grandson, Kevin W. Fitchett.
Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Brenda Fitchett-Sterling (Michael) and son Brian E. Fitchett; sister Dianna K (Gaddis) Roediger (Rick); grandchildren, Leslie (Fitchett) Compo (Elray), Jaden P. Fitchett, Amber Gorospe (Shawn), and Jeffery Mickles (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Leonardo, Demetrius James and Xavier Compo, Christopher Gorospe, Danielle and Mikayla Mickles; nieces and nephew, Guy P. Smith, Shannon M. (Smith) Quinn, and Kimberly (Roediger) Larson (David); great nieces and nephews, Thomas R. Quinn, Kaylee D. Gorman, Paige M. and Ella N. Larson; great-great nephew, Aiden J. Quinn, and great-great niece, Rosemary B. Harding.
