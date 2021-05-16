Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Patricia (Pat) Evelyn Hash passed away peacefully with her children by her side on May 8, 2021 from complications of a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s and a 45-year battle with multiple sclerosis. Pat was born in Wadena, MN July 15, 1937 and was of Finnish descent. She married Don Wilmoth when she was only 18 years old and moved to Germany while he served in the Army. They had 3 children together and eventually moved to Yakima where she was a homemaker. They were divorced after 18 years of marriage. Fighting multiple sclerosis, we watched our mom persevere and learn basic secretarial skills through OIC. She was proud when she was hired to work at the Yakima County Treasurer’s Office where she made many friendships. She met Robert Hash in 1980 and they were inseparable and married soon after. They enjoyed traveling in their motor home to Arizona and family camp outs. Several trips were made to Hawaii, until mom’s health deteriorated further.
She loved her grandkids and attended as many sports events and piano recitals as she could. She was a fierce pinochle player, even during her Alzheimer’s years. She enjoyed puzzles, both crossword and jigsaw, knitting, solitaire, and reading. She was a quiet Finn, but a very strong woman. She would sit quietly at family dinners enjoying the food and company but was known for injecting a one-line joke that would stop the table and leave everyone laughing. She was admired for her determination to continue walking with her walker up until a few months ago. She taught us to never give up the fight.
She is survived by her sister Beverly (Don) Hagel, daughter Debra (Gary) Hickman, son Mark “Aaron” Wilmoth, grandchildren Brandy, Jamie and Shane Wilmoth, Nicole Hickman, and Heather (Matt) Cobb, and great-grandchildren Ben, Adelaide and Anandi Cobb. She was preceded in death by her husbands Don Wilmoth and Robert Hash, parents Toivo and Signe Johnson, sister Janet Smith, son Donnel Wilmoth and granddaughter Dannielle Wilmoth.
Special thanks to our hospice nurse Cheri and the wonderful caregivers at Garden Terrace, Glen, Stephanie and Mireya.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
