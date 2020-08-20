Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Patricia (Pat and/or Patsy) A. Tobia, age 87, passed away peacefully from natural causes at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital on August 12, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Charles and Catherine Preston on October 17, 1932.
She is survived by her brothers, Charles (Sonny) Preston (Elfriede), and Joseph (Joe) Preston (Carole); children, Al, Frances, Patty and Anna Tobia (Mark Ortyl); grandchildren Jessie Durand (Nick), Brandon Smith, Adam Tobia (Hannah) and Teanna Bentley/Schroeder (Dillon); great-grandchildren, Carsen and Ava Durand; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom was married to Alfred (Al) T. Tobia for 23 years then separated, but they still remained friends. Mom lived in the home that she and Dad had built in 1962. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Catherine Preston, infant sister Eva Preston, niece Diana Preston and great nephew Ross Tobia.
Mom went to school at Olalla in Kitsap County and received her G.E.D. at O.I.C. of Yakima, WA, which was one of her most proud achievements along with her receiving her CDL Driver’s License.
Mom worked on the Mid-Way family farm, at the height of its’ heyday there was 565 acres of various produce the family grew also drove warehouse/grain trucks. At one time the Mid-Way was the largest fruit stand in the lower valley. Mom also worked at various jobs during her lifetime starting with Del Monte’s Cannery of Toppenish, Soil Conservation of Yakima, Fort Simcoe Job Corps of White Swan and a para-professional and bus driver of Wapato, which she finally retired from. Most of all mom loved driving her bus kids, which she considered them all her children and they were treated as if they were her own children. The one thing they enjoyed were her extensive earring collection of over 200 pairs, which every day they couldn’t wait to see what she had on and they had to be outrageous such as her favorite pair, which were her sterling silver outhouses and when the door opened a little man fell out.
Mom was an avid spectator at all of her children’s functions and sport events and was known as mom to all of her children’s friends. Mom’s hobbies were crocheting, embroidery, knitting, Indian bead work, word puzzles, reading western/romance novels, pen/pencil drawings, oil painting, participated in kite flying events, belonged to the Palm Springs of Yakima CB Club, the Red Hat Club and especially enjoyed meeting with her coffee girls (Ruth Nishi, Margie Umemoto, MaryAnn Umemoto) at the Old Town Station Restaurant for over 40 years. She was very proud of the fact she was taught oil painting by one of Bob Ross’ students. She also loved watching westerns especially Cheyenne with actor Clint Walker, Family Feud and Cash Cab. She also enjoyed going to the Seattle Seahawks’ games with her daughters and especially enjoyed going to the Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Superbowl XL on February 5, 2006, even though we lost she would say, “We were robbed!!!” To know mom was to be a part of her family or a close friend of hers. Mom loved everyone and will be truly missed by all.
The Tobia family would like to thank the following people and organizations who were involved with the care of our mom during her life: Dr. Kaplan and Nurse Tracy of Family Medicine of Yakima, Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Rehab especially team 4 and therapy staff, Orthopedic N.W., North Star Cancer Center (skin cancer was cured) and especially Brookside Funeral Home for their gentleness, kindness and understanding during this extremely difficult time.
Viewing will be on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Calvary Cemetery. Mom would be honored if donations would be made in her name to the Seattle St. Jude Hospital and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
