Patricia Park, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021. She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Joseph Park.
Pat was born on July 5, 1937, in Yuma, Arizona to the parents of Homer and Ruby. In her early years the family moved around the county and eventually settled in Sunnyside, Washington. She graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1955 and went on to Washington State College earning a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. She often spoke fondly about her time in college and of her Delta Delta Delta sorority sisters. Some of these sisters became lifelong friends.
Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. For over 20 years she worked as a pregnancy and adoption counselor for New Hope where she helped many young girls and families through the rigorous adoption process. She had a heart for people. After her retirement in 2005 she voluntarily supported various organizations like PEO and Newcomers.
Pat had a strong faith and was involved with the church most of her adult life. In her later years she used her gift of hospitality to serve as a Deacon and Elder at Yakima Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church.
She will be remembered for her love of people. As a great listener Pat always had time for others.
In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by her three daughters, Cynthia Park Morlock (Wade Morlock), Jennifer Park Smith (Brad Smith), and Stephanie Leigh Reiner (Drew Reiner); and grandchildren, Andrew Smith, Erin Duboiski (Conner Duboiski), Mackenzie Morlock, Aidan Morlock, Madison Reiner and Austin Reiner.
Memorial Service for Pat will begin at 11:00, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Yakima Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church, 9 South 8th Avenue, Yakima, Washington. Burial will be private. Officiating at her services will be Reverend Curt McFarland.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider Yakima Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church Foundation. To give directly to the foundation, please call Tammy at 509-248-7940 ext. 104. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
