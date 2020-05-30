Valley Hills Funeral Home
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patricia (Misis) Frank, 67, after a long battle with cancer. Patricia was born to Francise Puyette and Gertrude Queahpama. She was raised in Medicine Valley by Esther Johnson. She graduated from Chilocco, OK, Class of 1971 and continued on to receive an AA from YVC and a BS from Heritage University.
Patricia is survived by her husband Allen “Tinker” Frank of Toppenish. Patricia was preceded in death by her late husband of her five children: Conal, Fionna, Kendra, Keenan, and Tanera John. She had numerous grandchildren who she loved. She was so proud to recently become a great grandma. She will be missed by each of them.
Patricia worked at numerous places with so many good people who she considered her second family. She worked for Snokist, Job Corps, and the YN IHS Dental Clinic. She was also involved with bowling in her earlier years. She has made so many friends throughout the years that she shared a special bond with.
When speaking about things that she enjoyed. She spoke about her love of Rhythm and Blues and Al Green. She talked about missing being able to just get up and go travel. She said her favorite place to travel was San Francisco. She had so many places that she still wanted to go.
Due to the circumstances, the be services will announced to close friends and family once they are set.
