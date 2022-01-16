Valley Hills Funeral Home
Patricia Mae (Harmon) Kamppi of Yakima, WA passed away on January 1, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was born on February 23, 1933 in Porterville, CA to Robert and Esther (Ward) Harmon. She was the second oldest of four daughters. The family moved to Selah, WA, where Pat would graduate from Selah High School in 1951. Pat married Glenn Kamppi on July 11, 1958 and together, they raised their six children.
When her youngest children were in grade school, Pat volunteered at Summitview Elementary School where she earned the Crystal Apple award for her dedication. Pat worked in numerous childcare centers in Yakima, WA, including Teach A Tot Daycare and Carroll Children’s Center, where she was the substitute for the infant and toddler rooms for almost twenty years. She loved spending time with children and singing nursery rhymes. After she and her husband retired, they spent time camping in their RV and traveling. They would drive south, visiting family along the way, and head to Reno, one of their favorite places.
Pat was the matriarch of the family who loved chatting on the phone with friends and family members and especially loved spending time with her sister, Roberta. Pat never drove after she took her driving test so Roberta would pick her up and they would drive around town shopping together. Pat was also a regular on the Yakima Transit. She would take her grandchildren with her on bus rides all over town. One of Pat’s greatest joys in life was her grandchildren. In her younger years, she would babysit or travel to visit grandchildren. She had ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Pat is survived by her husband of 63 years, Glenn Kamppi; their children, Victoria Kamppi, Glenn E. Kamppi (Tracey), Julia Eie, Mitchell Kamppi (Abigail), Diane Burke (John), and David Kamppi (Valerie); her grandchildren, Mitch Kamppi (Valerie), Jennifer Kamppi, Nicholas Clark (Kirsten), Krista Rowland (Nicholas), Brenna Kamppi, Eric Kamppi, Kyle Kamppi, Kara Kamppi, Kelley Kamppi, and Calvin Kamppi; and her great-grandchildren, Paige, Alexander, Liam, Hazel, Margaret, Henry, Stella, Lowell, and Mitch. She was preceded in death by her parents, her three sisters, and great-granddaughter Maya.
Patricia was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, and grandma. A memorial service will be held at a future date following cremation. The family is grateful for the condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association in her name.
