Patricia Lynn Kutch passed away peacefully on April 27, 2022. She was born in Harborview, Seattle, Washington and lived most of her life in Yakima, WA. Patty was the second female hired at Boise Cascade back in the ’70’s. She was always the life of the party; our woo girl (we will miss this).
Patty loved fishing with her family on the Yakima and Klickitat River. She loved traveling back to Browning, Montana where she was an enrolled Blackfoot native and enjoyed the Pow Wows and baseball tournaments. Patty loved nature, picking up feathers and any interesting rocks that we walked over. One time, she brought home a whole eagle that she found when she pulled a feather out of the mud. The FBI was at the door the minute they heard of that eagle.
She is survived by her daughters Audrey L. Lowe and Alena L. Lowe, son Brandon James, sisters Dale and Rick, Brenda and Todd, brothers Bobby Kutch, Randy and Olivia, and Steven and Geri, and granddaughters Analiegh and Addie. She is preceded in death by her husband Burt Lowe, dad and mom, brothers Tony and Danny, and her son Darren Lee Kutch.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) with Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
