Patricia Louise Webley

Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to Heaven to be with her Lord. She deeply loved all that knew her and was her children's and grandchildren's biggest cheerleader. She helped all of us learn to be strong, stubborn, curious and kind. To all the students she taught, there was a special place in her heart for all of you. To her dear friends, what special memories we have with you in her life. You will be missed more than you know. Rest easy in the light and love of the Lord. Celebration of Life will be held on June 17, 2022 at 1 pm. Location: Yakima Arboretum Memorial Rose Garden, 1401 Arboretum Drive, Yakima, Washington 98901. We will be dedicating a rose bush to Patricia with all of you.
