Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Patricia Leone (Balcom) Stillwaggon, 90, died Thursday, December 10, 2020. Pat was born Sunday, January 1, 1930 in Baker, Oregon, to Harry Kenneth Balcom and Minerva Irene Balcom.
Pat spent her early years in Oregon and Idaho and often attended boarding schools operated by the Sisters of Holy Cross while her father worked for Gulf Oil in Venezuela, and she considered the nuns part of her family.
After graduating high school, Pat joined the U.S. Navy where she met a young sailor from Broad Channel, New York — Charles (Bud) Stillwaggon. According to his letters, Bud quickly realized he had met his match in this strong, special woman and that he had fallen in love.
The couple married August 22, 1953 in Washington, DC and began a journey that took them all over the world, including Germany, The Philippines, Japan, California, Boise, Maryland, and finally to Yakima.
Despite living in big cities and small towns in nearly every corner of the globe, Pat was so proud to have found a permanent home in Yakima, Washington. A pillar of her neighborhood, Pat was always eager to gather or volunteer with her community. Pat’s home was always open to anyone who needed a warm welcome. Family, friends, and even occasional strangers were always provided anything they needed, whether for a quick stop or a long stay. You were always welcome to stay a little longer. Pat devoted her life to her family, her community, and her faith. An integral member of St. Paul’s Cathedral for the last 45 years, Pat loved sharing her faith with anyone and cherished her role in RCIA for St. Paul’s guiding many new members of the Church along their journey.
Pat Stillwaggon showed up — Whatever, wherever, whenever. If anyone ever told Pat something was important to them, Pat would be the first to arrive, with her sleeves rolled up, ready to help — Often with several of her 100+ children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren in tow. Her only ask in return was to help pay forward the favor when she needed to help someone else — never for herself. Pat enjoyed sharing her talents in sewing, knitting, and quilting, and at one time ran a lunch counter selling her wonderful pies and soups. She also made and decorated the most beautiful wedding cakes, specialty cakes, and birthday cakes for her family and friends.
As her family grew exponentially over the years, Pat remained committed to being a meaningful part of every one of her grandchildren/great-grandchildren’s lives, regardless of where they lived on the planet. Pat even learned to use Facebook so she could enjoy everyone’s updates & photos. Calls of “Hi Grandma!” from the driveway as kids ran up to the house always brought Pat a special smile. Celebrating life and helping others were priorities in her life and that spirit will live on in the generations she raised to do the same.
Pat is survived by sons Dennis of Corvallis, OR, Charles (Julie) of Selah, and Joseph (Cindy), of Virginia and daughters Kris (David) Reed of Marysville, Bridget (Adam) Wurtz of Pennsylvania, Theresa (Jon) of Pullman, Maurene (Joe) Leland of Vancouver, and MaryJean (Randy) Lundberg of Richland. She is also survived by more than 37 grandchildren and more than 56 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Stillwaggon who died April 16, 2020, daughters Margaret Paul, Mary Ann, Mary Louise, and Mary Claire Stillwaggon, her parents and her beloved step-mother Elizabeth Balcom, and her brother Charles.
The family would especially like to thank Michelle and Debbie and the staff at Shepherds Gate, Yakima, for their wonderful and compassionate care of Mom.
Due to COVID restrictions, a funeral for both Bud and Pat will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice or La Salle High School or Msgr. Ecker Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In