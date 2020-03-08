Valley Hills Funeral Home
Patricia Lee Owen (Pat) passed away February 27th, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow with daughter and granddaughter by her side. Pat was born in Illinois in 1932 to John and Elsie Kramer. Pat married Paul Russell and had 2 children, Patricia Paulette and Paul Eugene. In 1958 she moved to Idaho, then settled in Yakima. When her children were out of high school she married E. Ray Owen. They were happily married for 39 years. He was the love of her life.
Later she became a Jehovah’s Witness. She really enjoyed all her new friends. Pat loved to sew. She made beautiful quilts, and generously gave most of them away. She leaves behind her brother, Fred (Dorothy) Kramer, daughter, Paulette Lazzari, granddaughter, Nikki Thomas, granddaughter, Colleen Woodcock, grandson John Blair (Angela), great-grandson, Russell Blair, sister in law, Jacque Kramer and sister in law, Joyce Kramer. She was preceded by her parents, John and Elsie Kramer, her husband, Ray Owen, her brother Orville Kramer, brother, Lloyd and Mary Kramer, brother John Kramer, sister, Edith and Ben Anthis, and her beloved son Paul Eugene Russell.
At her request there will be no memorial service. Pat loved her little rescue dog so much. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Misunderstood Mutts (PO Box 6082 Bellingham, WA 98227).
At the end of the day, what gives our lives meaning is how we were loved, and Pat was truly loved by so many.
