Patricia Jane Rasmussen died peacefully July 5, 2021, with her son and niece by her side.
Patricia was born November 18, 1930, in Waitsburg, Washington and moved with her family to Yakima, Washington where she attended North Yakima High School. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Rasmussen, with whom she shared many interests and adventures. Patricia lived a full life with numerous hobbies including gardening, singing in the church choir, playing bridge, and enjoying time with her family.
She is survived by her son Greg Thomas and his wife Anita of Yakima, beloved granddaughter Kirsten Thomas of Meridian, Idaho, stepson Chris Rasmussen and his wife Julie of Vancouver, Washington, numerous nieces and nephews, and her faithful companion cat, Jake.
Patricia will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pet Over Population Prevention (1506 RD 40, Pasco, WA 99301) or sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 10:00 am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
Special thanks to the staff at Fieldstone Orchard West and Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.
