July 13, 1952 - September 28, 2020
Valley Hills Funeral Home
Most of her friends knew her as Trish. Trish passed away at home peacefully with her family by her side. She was born July 13, 1952 in Helena, Montana where she grew up. Trish was preceded in death by her husband Woody Watson, both her parents and 2 sisters. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sonja & John Mahaney; her 3 grandchildren, Devon, Mark and Rosanna, and her 3 beautiful great-grandchildren whom she adored. Trish was an amazing mother, wife and grandma. She will be forever missed and in our hearts forever. Per her request there will be no services scheduled. Please send flowers and condolences to Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane, Yakima, WA 98901) and visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
