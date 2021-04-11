Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Patricia Belle Barott Ross Cingle passed into the waiting arms of Our Lord early Easter morning, April 4, 2021. She was born November 26, 1925 in Remer, Cass County, Minnesota. She was the fourth of 12 children born to James and Goldie Belle Olds Barott.
With so many mouths to feed Patricia was sent to live with her aunt and uncle, Joseph and Ellen Barott Steingruebl in St. Paul, MN at the age of four along with a younger brother, Tim Barott. Life was hard through the depression years and Patricia helped her aunt and uncle as they owned a building in St. Paul that housed four apartments, a small grocery store, butcher shop, barber, dentist and doctor’s offices. She learned the value of hard work and being frugal.
In 1994, she put pen to paper and wrote about her memories. It is something we all cherish. She told us of her youth growing up and attending Catholic schools in St. Paul. She never felt deprived and remembered her youth fondly as she enjoyed having lots of friends and being quite active.
At the age of 18 she took the train to Seattle, WA to meet a friend and embarked on a journey that would forever change her life. While on the ferry from Bremerton to Seattle she met Burton Charles Ross, a Chief Boatswain’s Mate who swept her off her feet. They were married within two weeks and their life would take them to many ports around the country. From Seattle to Miami, Florida to Corpus Christi, Texas to San Diego, CA to Newport, Rhode Island to Boston, MA and Key West, Florida. Most of the time Patricia was left to take care of the children for months as Burton was on a ship in the Pacific, Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico. Eventually Burton received orders to go to Yakima, WA and it was here that he was a Navy recruiter for many years and the family finally settled.
In 1966, Patricia married Andy Cingle and together they combined households which included his five children and her six. Our house growing up was always filled with kids. Mom was an excellent cook and was sure to teach us all how to cook, process and can the wonderful fruits and vegetables found in the Yakima Valley. Throughout her life she loved the outdoors. Gardening, rock hounding, camping, fishing and hunting were some of her favorite activities. We will remember her as a strong, resourceful woman who faced many challenges in her life but always seemed to find the silver lining. She loved her family above everything else and she will be greatly missed by all of us.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, several brothers and sisters and her son Mark Patrick Ross. She is survived by her children Michele Stickley (John) of Grandview, Burt (Chris) Ross of Selah, Barry (Paulette) Ross of Plymouth, WA, Robin Granger of Yakima, Bonnie (Jim) Mower of Spirit Lake, ID, Steve (Julia) Cingle and Mike Cingle of Yakima. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy of 17 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Janet Houge, brother, Herbert (Jenita) Barott, sister-in-law, Sandy Barott, all of Minnesota, and brother-in-law, Johnny Weiner of Florida.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Yakima, WA on Friday, April 16th at 10:00 am with Interment immediately following at Tahoma Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In