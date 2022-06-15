After a long life, joyfully lived, Patricia Ann Smith died on June 11, 2022. Pat was born in Yakima on September 26, 1926, the first child of Jacob and Julia Schock. She attended St. Paul's Parochial School, AC Davis High School, and Seattle University.
When she was 16, Pat went with a date to a party at the Rosser Cabin in Cliffdell, but there she met Dick Smith, a handsome soon-to-be sailor from Naches. They were married five years later on June 30, 1948, at St. Paul's. Pat loved Dick so much that she married him four more times, renewing their vows on their 25th, 50th, 60th (with the Pope in Rome) and 65th wedding anniversaries.
Together they raised three children, Jill, Richard (Rick) and Rebecca (Becki). Pat was also mother to Virgilio Fernandez and Doug Guerrero, who came to live with the family from Cuba in the 1960's, and to Germanus Nchanji, from Cameroon.
Pat loved her family lavishly and exuberantly. As the grandkids came along, she delighted in playing with them and played a big role in their lives. As the grandkids grew, she and Dick traveled to countless games, races, performances and graduations all around the state. She treasured her grandkids and they treasured her.
She was the ultimate "people person," finding something to enjoy and celebrate in everyone she met. She made friends easily and built deep relationships across the county.
Pat was always up for adventure. Especially as a young woman, she hunted and fished with Dick. She and Dick traveled to Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and Europe with friends and with her beloved sister Sheila.
When she wasn't sewing, crafting, picking and canning fruit, decorating for holidays, planning a party or playing golf or bridge with friends, Pat was an avid gardener. The garden she made on 23rd Avenue exploded with color from spring to fall, and was the envy of the neighborhood. She was also active in Rosarium, Antique Club, the Bar Auxiliary and other civic and parish activities. She was a beloved 7th and 8th grade teacher at Holy Family until its closure in 1971.
Her physical and spiritual strength and sheer love of life carried her through multiple bouts with cancer over several decades. She beat it every time, and had the energy and devotion left over to act as the primary caregiver for Dick until he died in 2013. She remained the center of her family even as she grew more frail.
Pat is preceded in death by Dick and her dear sister, Sheila. Her family includes daughters Jill Vaughn (Bob), and Rebecca Smith (Jeff Johnson), son, Richard Smith (Kathleen), and grandchildren, Jacob Vaughn, Tyson Vaughn (Bri), Matthew McGrory (Kyle), Kevin Smith, Luca Provenzano, Adrian Provenzano, Danica Johnson, and Anya Johnson, and her greatgrandchild, Jane Vaughn.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Paul's Cathedral. A Reception will follow at 12:00 pm at the Yakima Valley Museum.
Many thanks to her caregivers at Highgate Senior Living and the Cottage in the Meadow. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
