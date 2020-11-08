Valley Hills Funeral Home
Patricia Ann Reese (Newby), 79, passed away October 31, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow.
Pat was born on August 15, 1941 to parents Cecil and Nadine Newby (Warren). She graduated from Davis High School in 1959. She married her husband Chuck shortly after high school and devoted her life to being a loving wife and mother. She had a huge heart and blessed those around her with care and concern. She loved animals, especially horses, and spent many happy years attending horse shows and keeping horses. She loved music and dancing; she shared that love with her family. Her granddaughter was a great dancer and had a truly appreciative audience in her grandmother. She admired her grandson’s prowess as a fisherman, and ate what he caught.
Pat is survived by her daughter Sadie Richardson, grandchildren Amanda Jankowski and August Steinborn, two great-granddaughters, her niece Shelley Ticehurst and nephew Chris Rasmussen.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Charles Reese, and her sister Marilyn Jaggi.
Per Pat’s request no service will be arranged. Donations can be made to Cottage in the Meadow, or an organization of your choice in Pat’s honor. If you would like to share a memory or condolence with the family please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com.
