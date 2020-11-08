Patricia Ann Reese (Newby)

Patricia Ann Reese (Newby), 79, passed away October 31, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow.

Pat was born on August 15, 1941 to parents Cecil and Nadine Newby (Warren). She gradu­ated from Davis High School in 1959. She married her husband Chuck shortly after high school and devoted her life to being a loving wife and mother. She had a huge heart and blessed those around her with care and concern. She loved animals, especially horses, and spent many happy years attending horse shows and keeping horses. She loved music and dancing; she shared that love with her family. Her grand­daughter was a great dancer and had a truly appreciative audience in her grandmother. She admired her grandson’s prowess as a fisherman, and ate what he caught.

Pat is survived by her daughter Sadie Richardson, grand­children Amanda Jankowski and August Steinborn, two great-granddaughters, her niece Shelley Ticehu­rst and nephew Chris Rasmussen.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Charles Reese, and her sister Marilyn Jaggi.

Per Pat's request no service will be arranged. Dona­tions can be made to Cottage in the Meadow, or an organi­zation of your choice in Pat's honor.