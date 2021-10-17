Smith Funeral Home
Our beloved wife and mother, Patricia Ann “Patsy” Barron, 93, of Sunnyside, went home to be with the Lord on October 8, 2021. She was born on May 4, 1928 in Omaha, Nebraska to Evelyn Francis (Walker) Roth and Joseph Nicholas Roth. She was raised along with her younger brother, Richard “Dick” in Omaha. She relished and often reminisced about her oh-so-happy childhood and the trips her family made together to visit relatives and friends in and around Audubon, Iowa.
Patsy graduated from Saint Mary’s High School and attended Duchesne College in Omaha, where she enjoyed singing and acting in various school plays and musicals. While attending high school she began her lifelong friendships with 10 extraordinary girls (including one who developed the first Swanson chicken TV dinner!). Together this group of girls formed the Dizzy Dozen Minus One, better known as the DDMO’s. And although the group’s membership decreased in size over the years, Patsy continued to delight in all the fun times she shared with the girls at their many DDMO reunions.
After college Patsy married and began her life of raising a family, first in Nebraska, then in California when she remarried, and eventually moved to Sunnyside in 1961. She was a homemaker and a wonderful, dedicated, loving teacher and mother to her six children. Through the years Patsy was actively involved in St. Joseph Catholic Church as well as helping at the adjacent school. She spent many an hour working with the hospital auxiliary and would immerse herself along with many of her friends making preparations for the Annual Medical Balls. She had a good time participating in the Lower Valley Musicals as she loved music and singing and dancing.
In 1976 Patsy married Albert “Bud” Barron in Sunnyside. They made many memorable trips traveling together domestically as well as several destinations abroad, including Arizona, Alaska, Spain, Greece and Turkey being some of her favorite places. She served with the Lower Valley Community Concert Association for many years. She could also be spotted at the local polling place where she worked for many of the elections. She also belonged to the Nouvella Club helping put on the dinner for senior citizens. She enjoyed water aerobics as part of her early morning routine for years.
Patsy was an amazing seamstress and had a real talent for quilting, crocheting and other types of textile and needlework. There was a time when she made and sold, among other things, wedding gowns. She once was a shoe model wearing only a size 4 and had quite the collection of shoes.
One of Patsy’s favorite things to do was to spend time at the cabin where she loved working in her rock garden, listening to the stream, playing games and hostessing all of the many family and friends who came to visit… after they signed the guestbook, of course.
Patsy is survived by her dear husband of 45 years, Bud Barron, of Sunnyside. She is also survived by her son, Jeffrey Irwin, who was her longtime devoted caregiver, of Sunnyside; daughter, Mary Jane (Roach) Scheenstra (John), of Blakeslee, PA; son, Joe Roach (Debbie), of Kennewick, WA; daughter, Sarah (Roach) Wimmer (Tony), of Edmonds, WA. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Joseph Roth; her brother Richard “Dick” Roth; son, Timothy Irwin, and son, Richard “Ricky” Irwin.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the recitation of the holy rosary at 6:00 pm at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, WA with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Patsy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in