Patricia Ann Nelson (Harper), 79, passed away at home with family by her side. Patricia (Pat) was born in Yakima, Washington to James Willard Harper and Mary Ruth Harper. Pat enjoyed fishing, camping and always a good yard sale. Pat loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. Pat married Harvey C. Nelson in 1960 in Yakima, Washington. Pat was a homemaker. She lived out her life in Richland, Washington where she met many new friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Harper, husband Harvey Nelson, daughter Rosey May and granddaughter Loni Farwell (Elmo), great-granddaughter Avery Farwell and sister Hazel Nelson. Pat is survived by son Willard Nelson and wife Diane Nelson of Yakima, daughter Tammy Elmo and husband Danny Elmo of Richland, sister Debbie Curier of Yakima; grandchildren Adrian Elmo, Micheal Nelson and Kaelah Nelson, and great-grandchildren Daniel, NovaLynn and Dailynn; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mom will truly be missed by us all. A family and friend get together to celebrate Mom (Pat) will be June 25 at West Valley Community Park from 3 to 7 p.m.
