Patricia Ann (Jordan) Hoff passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Patricia was born November 30, 1930 in Spokane, WA while her father was on temporary duty with the Northern Pacific Railroad. Patricia “Pat” met and married the love of her life, Alex Hoff on December 30, 1949. Together they raised their family in Yakima. Pat and Alex were very active at Wesley United Methodist church. Together they taught Sunday school. Pat was actively involved in United Methodist Women (UMW) raising money for missions, “In Betweener’s” group for couples and annual church bazaars where she would create beautiful crafts. Pat was also in involved with a local garden club and spent many hours in her garden. She entered some of her prize winning work in the county fair. The family enjoyed yearly vacations. Pat would sew matching shirts for the boys and Alex and a dress for herself and Debbie. Disneyland and Yellowstone were two unforgettable trips. Pat loved fishing and the outdoors. She and Alex took their family on many camping trips. Her love of family and children was very apparent when she opened her own in-home daycare while her own children went to school. Pat worked many years as a medical receptionist for two local doctors and helped keep their office running smoothly. Pat was always a good sport about Alex’s hobbies. He got interested in antique cars and together they joined the Apple Valley Model A Club. They enjoyed driving to destinations such as Long Beach, CA, parts of Oregon and many places in WA. One of their tours to them led them to Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Pat and Alex retired young enough to enjoy travelling. They became snow birds and made annual trips to AZ. They took several trips around the United States. Pat was able to see all 50 states in her lifetime. Being raised as an only child, Pat was outgoing and made friends easily. Loving, hardworking, steadfast, dedication and loyalty were just some of her wonderful traits. One of her biggest joys was her grandchildren. She took great pride in all of them.
Patricia is survived by her children, David (Ann) Hoff, Dennis (Theresa) Hoff, Terry (Molly) Hoff and Debbie Blair, her five grandchildren, Jared (Jackie), Janelle (Jeff), Katherine (John), Michael (Lesley) and Gina(Kyle) and her five great-grandchildren Mason, Brooklyn, Isaac, Etta and Henry. She is preceded in death by her parents, F. Henry and Grace Jordan, her husband Alex Hoff and their daughter Linda Diane.
A memorial service in Patricia’s memory will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to United Methodist Women at Wesley United Methodist Church.
