On the beautiful afternoon of March 10, 2021 Patricia Ann Jones passed peacefully away surrounded by her family at Cottage in the Meadow following a courageous 2-year battle with cancer. On November 2, 1943 in Pensacola, FL, she was born to Rex Dwayne and Clyde Marie Newland.
When her father completed his military service, the family settled in California and it was there that Pat met the love of her life, Raymond C. Jones while in high school. A couple years later Pat married her high school sweetheart on September 1, 1962. Shortly after, Pat began a life of travelling the world as a military wife. After returning to the states, they welcomed their first son Raymond C. Jones, Jr. in Fort Riley, Kansas in June of 1963. The following year in December (1964) son Rex was born in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Before the birth of her third son, Bobby in November 1966, the family moved to Yakima to be close to Pat’s family.
Tragedy struck the family in 1969 when Bobby, who was born with a life altering birth defect, passed away in November of that year. A few years later the family moved to Nevada, Iowa. During those years Pat served as a foster parent to many children, a role that she truly loved. It was in Iowa that she did the majority of raising her sons. In 1992 Ray and Pat returned to Yakima to be closer to her mom and dad.
One of Pat’s greatest loves was her family, she especially loved her grandchildren. Over the years she was blessed with 4 grandchildren, Dylan, Ryan, Jordan, and Reyann Jones. It was one of her greatest pleasures that she was able to get all of her grandchildren into bowling leagues. She even had them all bowling on the same team as Junior bowlers. Bowling was a true passion of hers. She served for many years as secretary of the local bowling association.
One of her favorite home pastimes was crocheting. She took great pride in making many, many scarves, hats, afghans, and crocheted “Knitted Knockers” for our local cancer society and North Star Lodge.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Marie, husband Ray, Sr., and son Bobby. She is survived by her sister, Donna Kennedy, sons Raymond Jr., and Rex, grandsons Dylan, Jordan, and Ryan, granddaughter Reyann, nieces Patricia Allbery, Christina Robinson and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Pat will be on Friday, March 19th at 1:00 pm with Viewing starting at 10:00 am, at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936), followed by Graveside Service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. The Funeral Service and Graveside Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Pat’s obituary on our website, www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
