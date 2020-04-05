Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Patricia Ann Ackerman, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on March 23, 2020 at the age of 83. Parents Otis and Fern Melton welcomed Patty into the world on May 2, 1936 as their first of 3 daughters. Patty lived with her family on the Congdon Castle grounds and attended Yakima High School where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Allan Ackerman, on November 7, 1953. Together Patty and Allan raised 6 children, Julia, Sandra, Debra, Susan, Donald and David, and were happily married for 66 years. She is grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Patty had a zest for life and enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, shopping with her best friend Jackie, and collecting special keepsakes to decorate her home. She also had a passion for giving unexpected gifts to others simply to let them know how much she cared. She had been blessed with the gift of gab! She loved to engage in lively conversation with family, friends, or anyone who was lucky enough to be standing beside her – and everyone she talked to would be smiling and laughing along with her. Her loving spirit, warm sense of humor, gracious smile and contagious laughter brought genuine joy to everyone who knew her and touched the heart of anyone she met. Forever giving and forgiving, she always put the needs of others first and held the family together through her love and devotion.
Patty is preceded in death by parents Otis Melton and Fern Biava, sister Phyllis Thomas, son David Ackerman, daughter Sandra Jergens and grandson Daniel Kippes.
She is survived by her husband Allan Ackerman; sister Perky Barrett; 4 children and 3 sons-in-law: Julia & Larry Jain, Debra & Chris Pharmer, Susan Ackerman, Donald Ackerman and Jim Jergens; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be announced later this year to honor our little Patty.
