Patricia (Albee) Meyhoff, 73, longtime resident of Yakima, Washington passed away January 2, 2022 at the Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima.
Patricia was born May 25, 1948, in Willows, California to Albert Allen and Verzillia (Rollins) Albee. In 1951 the family moved to Sunnyside, Washington where she attended and graduated school.
She was a member of the Yakima LDS church. Patricia was dedicated to her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and son Tracy. Surviving her are sons, Shaun of Yakima and Ryan of Tacoma, four grandsons, two great-grandchildren, brothers Albert and Ron, and many nieces and nephews.
Her passing unites her with her parents, son, and many loved ones who have passed before her.
A service will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
