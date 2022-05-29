Patricia A. Robbins

Pat Robbins lived, loved and laughed through a full life that came to a close on December 9, 2021.
Pat was a self-described “Nebraska Girl,” born in Ainsworth, Nebraska in 1938. She was the oldest of three sisters who spent most of their early years growing up in Ellensburg, Washington. It was at Ellensburg High School that Pat met Gary, the love of her life and partner in a wonderful adventure.
Soon after their marriage, Gary began his career as an Air Force Officer and aviator. Pat was dutifully by his side providing love and support, through multiple moves across the United States, to Bermuda and to Germany.
She prided herself on being an “Air Force Wife,” which also meant spending many days “holding down the fort” while Gary served his country with honor in Vietnam and other duty stations around the world. During this time, Pat was a mother to three grateful children who adore their mother.
Following Gary’s retirement from the military, they moved back home to Washington and made their home in Yakima. Pat was thrilled to spend more time with her children and now, grandchildren. After Gary’s retirement from serving as the Yakima Airport Manager, they began a snowbird life and enjoyed their summers in Yakima and winters in warmer climates, eventually buying a park model home in Casa Grande, Arizona. Pat described this time as one of the best in her life — spending time traveling with the love of her life.
Pat spent the last 12 years of her life enjoying her home in West Valley, gardening, attending services at West Valley Church, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She closed each day with a cocktail and a toast to her late husband — “Cheers to the Good News!”
Pat is survived by her three children, Teresa (Gracey), Becky (Moller) and Mike; her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Gary, her parents Jerry and Nancy Morrison, her father-in-love Orville Dihel, and her sister Geri Rosenow.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 on June 4, 2022 at the IOOF Cemetery, 1900 Brick Road, Ellensburg, WA.
