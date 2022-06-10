Please join us in a Celebration of Life ceremony for Pat Ridley (11/18/46-01/14/22). This casual get together will be held on Wednesday, June 15th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Stone Church, 3303 Englewood Avenue. Light food and refreshments will be served.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Rainier Memorial
- Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in